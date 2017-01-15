News

Business

Sports

Life Style

Doha Today

Entertainment

Qatar

Qatar Light rains reported in parts of Doha

Light rains were reported from various parts of Qatar. There is an increased chance of rain especially on Sunday, according to the weather bureau.

Qatar Man gets jail for harassing woman over WhatsApp

The criminal court sentenced a man in his twenties to three years in jail for harassing and threatening a woman through a messaging application. 

Qatar Concern over children's online safety

Parents in Qatar are more concerned now when it comes to child safety online as children get increasingly connected with the digital world, according...

Qatar Al Muraikhi and Bangladesh minister discuss Rohingya issue

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi...

Qatar Beauty salons fall in line after crackdown by inspectors who...

With intensified inspections by the authorities, beauty salons across the country have become more cautious about the quality of products and...

Qatar Spring Festival opens at Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah

The country has burst into a festive spirit as some of the prime tourist destinations in the country unwrapped their annual recreational extravaganza....

News

Americas Women’s march against Trump swamps Washington streets,...

Large crowds of women, many wearing bright pink knit hats, poured into downtown Washington by bus, train and car on Saturday for a march in opposition...

Europe 'Europe will wake up in 2017', Le Pen says in Germany

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen on Saturday told a European gathering of rightwing populists in Germany that a string of high-stakes...

GCC Two suspects blow themselves up in Saudi Arabia

Two suspects blew themselves up on Saturday during a firefight with security forces in the Red Sea city of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia, officials...

Europe 16 dead as Hungarian school coach crashes in Italy

A coach carrying Hungarian teenagers home from a school trip crashed and burst into flames on a motorway in northern Italy, killing 16 people,...

Americas Trump plans to add 25M jobs, reach 4 percent growth

President Donald Trump on Friday revealed his plan to create 25 million new jobs in the next decade and return the American economy to 4 percent...

Business

World Business Apple sues Qualcomm for $1 billion

Apple sued its chip supplier, Qualcomm, for $1 billion Friday, alleging the firm demanded royalties for its technology. 

World Business Xi: Chinese economy to keep growing

China’s economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping (pictured) said Swiss executives...

World Business Japan threatens India on steel restrictions

Japan is threatening to take India to the WTO over restrictions that nearly halved its steel exports to the South Asian nation over the past year, a...

Football PSV to take on Raja Casablanca in Al Kass Cup opener

PSV Eindhoven will take on Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in the opening match of the Al Kass International Cup 2017 which kicks off at Aspire Zone in...

World Business As populism mounts, Davos elite told: pay your taxes

The world's biggest multinationals have been put on notice to start paying their fair share of tax -- or risk accelerating the rise in populism that...

Sports

Football It means a hell of a lot: Wayne Rooney breaks Manchester...

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw at Stoke on Saturday, saying...

Football Coach Jurgen Klopp slams sloppy Liverpool for defeat against...

Jurgen Klopp slammed Liverpool's careless defending as his side's Premier League title challenge suffered a damaging blow in a shock 3-2 home defeat...

Football Rachid Ghezzal: Arsenal interested in signing the Lyon star

In official news, Steven Gerrard has returned to Liverpool to sign on as a full-time coach at their academy.

Football Manchester United: Why the Liverpool draw felt like a two...

Manchester United were for the second time this season forced to share the spoils with Liverpool: the game ending in a one-all draw this time round at...

Football Bernardo Silva: Manchester United line up £70 million bid...

According to reports, Manchester United are plotting a staggering bid for AS Monaco’s Bernardo Silva.

Cricket Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan cleans out New Zealand middle...

Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with dramatic effect late on day two of the second Test against New Zealand claiming three quick wickets to leave...

Life Style

Tech & Science Twitter's latest feature to identify your BFF

You will no longer miss the tweets from your best friend as Twitter is testing a new feature that highlights tweets from a select, single person it...

Food Stuffed, and still feeling good about it (recipe)

These stuffed peppers have a homey, old-world appeal but with a healthful update that makes them an even better fit on today's table.

Feature, Movies & Books Melania Trump’s hometown hopes new-found fame will boost...

“First Lady” apple pies in the Kruhek bakery in Melania Trump’s hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia are selling like hot cakes.

Feature, Movies & Books Myanmar's 'smiling' Irrawaddy dolphins on brink of...

Irrawaddy dolphins can be found in rivers, lakes and seas across southern Asia, from the northwest Bay of Bengal, in India, to the south of Indonesia.

Feature, Movies & Books For driverless cars, a moral dilemma: Who lives or dies?

Imagine you're behind the wheel when your brakes fail. As you speed toward a crowded crosswalk, you're confronted with an impossible choice: veer...

Doha Today

Campus Birla students release school magazine

Birla Public school in a solemn function organised on the main campus brought to light the biennial edition of the school magazine.

Community Helping hand for Syrian refugees

Maja Kinnemark from VCUQatar tells how the innovative design ideas crafted by university’s Interior Design Department are improving housing...

Campus TNG School: The launching pad for learners

TNG School shifts from passive teaching methods to effective learning environment.

Community ‘Mega Musical Journey’ features Shreya Ghoshal

Red Apple Events and Media organised ‘Mega Musical Journey’, in which one of the biggest stars of Indian music industry Shreya Ghoshal performed...

Community Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh to perform live in Qatar

Raging Tiger in association with QBiz will be organising the musical show at Asian Town Amphitheatre on February 24.

Entertainment

Bollywood What makes Shah Rukh Khan the superstar among stars?

An event organised by artist Anjana Kuthiala celebrated the various aspects of the Bollywood badshah and the journey of an actor who after so many...

Bollywood Farhan Akhtar doesn't have a story for 'Don 3': SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks a new instalment in the "Don" franchise is possible, but says filmmaker Farhan Akhtar does not have a story...

Music K-pop star Rain to ring modest wedding bells

South Korean pop icon Rain announced his engagement to top actress Kim Tae-Hee in a handwritten letter to fans Tuesday -- but said their wedding would...

Hollywood Taylor wants her home to be declared landmark

Singer Taylor Swift wants her $25 million-worth Beverly Hills home declared as a landmark.

Hollywood Reese Witherspoon says 'things have to change' for Hollywood...

Reese Witherspoon, fed up with Hollywood gender bias, is calling for an end to the practice of handing excellent actresses only "thankless roles."

Music Repaired and ready: Venue where a young Bob Dylan played...

An upstate New York coffeehouse where Bob Dylan played some of his earliest shows is back in business after a $2 million renovation.