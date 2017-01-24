Ten films supported by the Doha Film Institute(DFI) have been chosen for the 45th International Film...
Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani patronised the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of students of Al Zaeem Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al...
Ten films supported by the Doha Film Institute(DFI) have been chosen for the 45th International Film Festival Rotterdam which runs from January 25 to...
Tickets for the Doha Comedy Festival (DCF) — one of the live entertainment offerings at Shop Qatar— are selling fast with the third show already...
Eighteen member countries of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) have adopted the Colombo declaration on Labour recruitment. The fourth ministerial...
Qatar Airways is celebrating Chinese New Year by serving a special Spring Festival inspired menu on board flights to popular Asia destinations on...
Qatar Development Bank has launched a unique scheme for financing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with amounts up to QR1m and sharing their profit...
It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss...
Commercial Bank, Qatar’s first private bank, has launched Qatar’s first QR code online payment in Qatar.
Germany on Wednesday voiced doubts on whether Israel remains committed to reaching a two-state solution after it announced an acceleration of...
French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon criticised a campaign of "mudslinging" Wednesday as he came under pressure over allegations he...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Wednesday to work closely with Donald Trump after the new US president invited him to Washington, looking...
Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, ended one-day working visit to Algeria during which he held a number of meetings with...
Leading Islamic lender QIIB has recorded a total revenue of QR1.7bn for the full-year 2016. The bank’s net profit increased to QR785m during the...
Sasol, the international integrated chemicals and energy company, with the support of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and...
Opening on April 5, Qatar’s largest mall hosted its second retailer’s event to bring together senior representatives from the prestigious local...
Qatar’s real estate prices have shown a steady recovery during the final quarter (October-December) of 2016 compared to the previous quarter...
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he will accept a Football Association misconduct charge after being sent off in Sunday's explosive win over...
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni said the Australian Open has left her emotionally drained but she was proud of her astonishing, generation-bridging run to the...
Serena and Venus Williams rolled back the years as they swept through their last four clashes to set up a retro family final at the Australian Open on...
A potential FA Cup banana skin awaits Pep Guardiola as he takes his inconsistent Manchester City team to Crystal Palace in the fourth round on...
France international full back Patrice Evra has joined Olympique de Marseille from Italian champions Juventus, the Ligue 1 club has confirmed.
Experienced Qatari player Bertrand Roine rued his team's ‘mistakes’ after 'Al Anabi' were knocked out of the IHF Men’s Handball World...
Here are some techniques for varying the placement of coals, wood and more to get the most out of it.
Amid a seemingly endless battle with the new US president over truth and untruth, George Orwell's "1984" has become a best-seller again.
Covering elections in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, seen as the country’s key battleground state, is generally a test for journalists...
The newest inhabitant of Belgium’s Planckendael Zoo has arrived - a baby giraffe, born on Jan. 19.
From tomatoes to kale, pumpkins to bitter gourd, lettuce to spinach, 80 different varieties of vegetables are all grown under a single roof in this...
Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) awarded with the ECO-Star Trophy in “E-waste management category” on January 21 for successfully...
Almost 40 students enjoyed ‘Spring Festival’ at Girls Creativity Center, one of the leading artistic creativity institutions for citizens and...
The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) conducted their annual dance festival “Natyanjali” for the classical dance forms at Birla Public School...
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian reportedly wants her on and off partner Scott Disick to sign a prenuptial agreement before considering a...
"Raees" is a typical Bollywood blockbuster designed like films of the early 1980s, with over-the-top yet thrilling action, drama and a tinge of...
Fury actor LaBeouf is determined that the protest outside New York museum will continue the entire term that Trump is in office or until he steps down...
Australian actress Nicole Kidman said she was "incredibly honoured" to have been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the biographical drama...
Romantic showbiz musical "La La Land" topped the Oscars nominations list on Tuesday with a whopping 14 nods, tying the all-time record set by...
After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars were poised to trend in a different...