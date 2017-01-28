News

Meat shops in Qatar face shortage of Australian meat
arrow Read More
Link offering LuLu vouchers is spam, don’t click it

A website link promising vouchers from LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has been doing the rounds of Qatar...

arrow Read More
HMC in urgent need of blood donations

If you want to donate then head to the HMC Blood Bank near Hamad General Hospital. Donations can be...

arrow Read More
Municipality completes 18,000 requests for pest control

Doha Municipality completed 18,614 requests for pest control during 2016, of which 17,648 requests...

arrow Read More
Al Gannas camp introduces traditional culture to youngsters

Al Gannas has organized a camp for youngsters, Al Maezab Al Saghir, to get them acquainted to the...

Business

Qatar funded 'power plant on wheels' brings electricity to recovering Yemen
arrow Read More
2017 Qatar Retail Insights: What’s In Store for the Sector?

arrow Read More
Silicon Valley finds its voice as immigration ban fuels outrage

U.S. immigration restrictions introduced over the weekend are bringing the technology industry...

arrow Read More
Vodafone in talks to merge India unit with Idea Cellular

Vodafone Group Plc is in discussions to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular Ltd. in a deal that...

arrow Read More
Qatari stocks rally on stable oil

Qatari equity market has enjoyed a better-than-expected oil price-driven rally. The market posted a...

Sports

Aubameyang again hints at Dortmund exit
arrow Read More
Premier League clubs make first transfer profit

English Premier League clubs made $50 million in profit from the January transfer window, the first...

arrow Read More
Leonard outduels Westbrook as Spurs beat Thunder

If all anyone expected was a duel in the Alamo City between two of the NBA's erstwhile MVP...

arrow Read More
Arsenal face Chelsea showdown after Watford shock

Arsenal next go to runaway leaders Chelsea on Saturday knowing that if they lose and Antonio Conte's...

arrow Read More
Crystal Palace take Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho on loan

Crystal Palace have signed Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on loan until the end of season, the...

Life Style

Non-stick chemicals common in fast food packaging: study
arrow Read More
Maserati’s new Quattroporte arrives in Qatar

After three and a half years of success in the international markets, the Quattroporte undergoes a...

arrow Read More
Now, a breath monitor to detect flu

Researchers have invented a hand-held breath monitor that can potentially detect flu virus and help...

arrow Read More
'Rent-a-monk' biz thrives as Japan loses temple ties

Demand for monk delivery service has spiked, as more and more Japanese lose their ties to local...

arrow Read More
WhatsApp to help track your friends; some finds it scary

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that will track the live location of members,...

Doha Today

Texas A&M at Qatar starts receiving applications for fall 2017 admissions
arrow Read More
InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive...

arrow Read More
Birla Public School receives Eco School Award

Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for...

arrow Read More
A glimpse into the lives of street vendors

Mani is one of the many humble faces of street vendors in Doha. There are several other newspaper...

arrow Read More
DPS-MIS bids farewell to grade-12 students

The students of Grade XI, staff and management of DPS-Modern Indian School bid adieu to the Grade 12...

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman might star in 'Aquaman'
arrow Read More
Joshua, the Hong Kong teen taking on the might of China

A scrawny millennial with gaunt features and a studious frown, Joshua Wong is the unlikely hero to a...

arrow Read More
Tax breaks bring boom in Hollywood films shot in France

New tax breaks have brought a rush of Hollywood productions to France in the last year, with the...

arrow Read More
My team is my backbone: Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor says her team has been her backbone through her roller-coaster...

arrow Read More
Don't want to associate with politics ever: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a bootlegger-turned-MLA in "Raees", says he would never...

Qatar

arrow Read More
Qatar Meat shops in Qatar face shortage of Australian meat

Meat shops in Qatar are facing acute shortage of subsidized Australian meat. Each meat shop is getting only five slaughtered animals daily instead of...

arrow Read More
Qatar Link offering LuLu vouchers is spam, don’t click it

A website link promising vouchers from LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has been doing the rounds of Qatar from yesterday. This is a spam and don’t open it.

arrow Read More
Qatar HMC in urgent need of blood donations

If you want to donate then head to the HMC Blood Bank near Hamad General Hospital. Donations can be made from 7am to 9pm, Sunday to Thursday.

arrow Read More
Qatar Municipality completes 18,000 requests for pest control

Doha Municipality completed 18,614 requests for pest control during 2016, of which 17,648 requests were for pest control against insects of various...

arrow Read More
Qatar Al Gannas camp introduces traditional culture to youngsters

Al Gannas has organized a camp for youngsters, Al Maezab Al Saghir, to get them acquainted to the old traditional way of living. 

arrow Read More
Qatar ROTA volunteers renovate house in Al Gharafa

Fifty Reach Out To Asia (ROTA) youth volunteers recently renovated a house in Al Gharafa as part of its ‘Reach into Qatar’ campaign, which extends...

News

arrow Read More
Middle East Air strikes hit Red Crescent offices in Syria

Air strikes hit Syrian Red Crescent offices in the northwestern city of Idlib after midnight on Wednesday, injuring several staff and...

arrow Read More
Middle East Russia says Trump should be more specific on Syria safe...

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump should be more specific about his proposal to set up safe...

arrow Read More
GCC Al-Janadriah Cultural Festival to Kick Off Tomorrow

Saudi Arabia's National Festival for Heritage and Culture cultural program "Al-Janadriah 31" will kick off Thursday in the capital Riyadh. 

arrow Read More
India India unveils budget for recovery and the poor after cash...

Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year that begins on April 1.

arrow Read More
Europe Poland’s Walesa collaborated with communist secret police

Poland’s government-affiliated history institute said on Tuesday it had new evidence that Lech Walesa, who led protests and strikes that shook...

Business

arrow Read More
Qatar Business Qatar funded 'power plant on wheels' brings electricity to...

A Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) funded project will support Yemen’s electricity infrastructure by supplying two units of its advanced TM2500...

arrow Read More
Qatar Business 2017 Qatar Retail Insights: What’s In Store for the...

arrow Read More
World Business Silicon Valley finds its voice as immigration ban fuels...

U.S. immigration restrictions introduced over the weekend are bringing the technology industry together in unified anger like never before.

arrow Read More
World Business Vodafone in talks to merge India unit with Idea Cellular

Vodafone Group Plc is in discussions to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular Ltd. in a deal that would create the country’s largest cellular...

arrow Read More
Qatar Business Qatari stocks rally on stable oil

Qatari equity market has enjoyed a better-than-expected oil price-driven rally. The market posted a strong 20 percent re-rating in the run-up to the...

Sports

arrow Read More
Football Aubameyang again hints at Dortmund exit

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has again talked about leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season -- with the Spanish league his most...

arrow Read More
Football Premier League clubs make first transfer profit

English Premier League clubs made $50 million in profit from the January transfer window, the first time they have come out of the football...

arrow Read More
NBA Leonard outduels Westbrook as Spurs beat Thunder

If all anyone expected was a duel in the Alamo City between two of the NBA's erstwhile MVP candidates, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and Oklahoma City's...

arrow Read More
Football Arsenal face Chelsea showdown after Watford shock

Arsenal next go to runaway leaders Chelsea on Saturday knowing that if they lose and Antonio Conte's side move 12 points clear of them then Wenger's...

arrow Read More
Football Crystal Palace take Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho on loan

Crystal Palace have signed Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on loan until the end of season, the London club said on Wednesday.

arrow Read More
Athletics Life goes on for 'disappointed' Bolt after losing medal

Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team...

Life Style

arrow Read More
Health Non-stick chemicals common in fast food packaging: study

Burgers, fries, tacos and pastries come wrapped in grease-proof paper and boxes that often contain non-stick chemicals that may be able to leach into...

arrow Read More
Motoring Maserati’s new Quattroporte arrives in Qatar

After three and a half years of success in the international markets, the Quattroporte undergoes a substantial restyling that accentuates its elegance...

arrow Read More
Health Now, a breath monitor to detect flu

Researchers have invented a hand-held breath monitor that can potentially detect flu virus and help prevent flu epidemics from spreading.

arrow Read More
Culture 'Rent-a-monk' biz thrives as Japan loses temple ties

Demand for monk delivery service has spiked, as more and more Japanese lose their ties to local temples -- and lose faith in an opaque donation...

arrow Read More
Tech & Science WhatsApp to help track your friends; some finds it scary

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that will track the live location of members, allowing users to track the whereabouts of their...

Doha Today

arrow Read More
Campus Texas A&M at Qatar starts receiving applications for fall...

Texas A&M University at Qatar’s admissions for the fall 2017 semester for freshman will remain open through 1 March 2017.

arrow Read More
Souq InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive QR10,000 for the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS). 

arrow Read More
Campus Birla Public School receives Eco School Award

Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for their year long project Swachchta Abhiyaan -...

arrow Read More
Community A glimpse into the lives of street vendors

Mani is one of the many humble faces of street vendors in Doha. There are several other newspaper vendors, cobblers, watch makers, vegetable and fruit...

arrow Read More
Campus DPS-MIS bids farewell to grade-12 students

The students of Grade XI, staff and management of DPS-Modern Indian School bid adieu to the Grade 12 students (2016-17), in a grand valedictory...

Entertainment

arrow Read More
Hollywood Nicole Kidman might star in 'Aquaman'

Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of "Aquaman" as the mother of the superhero, played by Jason Momoa.

arrow Read More
Hollywood Joshua, the Hong Kong teen taking on the might of China

A scrawny millennial with gaunt features and a studious frown, Joshua Wong is the unlikely hero to a generation in Hong Kong, where he led a movement...

arrow Read More
Hollywood Tax breaks bring boom in Hollywood films shot in France

New tax breaks have brought a rush of Hollywood productions to France in the last year, with the World War II epic "Dunkirk" among a slew of...

arrow Read More
Bollywood My team is my backbone: Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor says her team has been her backbone through her roller-coaster ride in the Hindi film industry.

arrow Read More
Bollywood Don't want to associate with politics ever: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a bootlegger-turned-MLA in "Raees", says he would never associate with politics in his life.

arrow Read More
Hollywood Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes film festival jury

Pedro Almodovar, Spain's most celebrated living movie director, will lead the jury at this year's Cannes film festival, its organisers said Tuesday.