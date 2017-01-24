News

Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on US flights after Trump order
arrow Read More
Emir attends Al Mazain Competition & Marmi Festival 2017

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the conclusion of the Al Mazain competition and...

arrow Read More
Majority of complaints on exit resolved

About 70 percent of the exit-related complaints from expatriate workers since enforcement of the new...

arrow Read More
Aspire Zone gears up for NSD events

arrow Read More
Shop Qatar records sales of over QR9.8m in third week

As Shop Qatar enters its final week, participating outlets have seen brisk business with the sales...

Business

Mwani Qatar begins direct service to Shanghai
arrow Read More
Qatar to begin 'Executive Opinion Survey' from February

The Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics (MDPS), in collaboration with the Institute for...

arrow Read More
Doha Bank bags award in Dubai

Doha Bank was honoured with the ‘Best Commercial Bank Qatar, 2016’ in the ‘Commercial Bank...

arrow Read More
Microsoft market cap soars above $500 billion

Microsoft stock hit an all-time high Friday, a day after the company released a quarterly earnings...

arrow Read More
South Sudan to double its oil output

South Sudan plans to more than double oil production to 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in fiscal...

Sports

Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win against England in T20
arrow Read More
Juventus open up four-point gap as Roma flop

Juventus's campaign for a record sixth consecutive Italian title gathered pace Sunday as nearest...

arrow Read More
Federer beats Nadal in epic Aussie final to win 18th major

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between...

arrow Read More
Wang creates Asian history with Qatar Masters glory

Rising Korean golf star and overnight leader Jeunghun Wang yesterday edged Joakim Lagergren and Jaco...

arrow Read More
Real Betis 1 Barcelona 1: Luis Suarez grabs leveller for Barca after goalline controversy at Betis

Barcelona's title hopes were dented as they drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Sunday in a game shrouded in...

Life Style

It came from the freezer - and it's easy (Recipe)
arrow Read More
Honda's remade Ridgeline aims beyond traditional pickup market

Honda wanted more than a traditional pickup truck when it remade its Ridgeline model.

arrow Read More
5 habits worth cultivating in 2017

On the nutrition front, these are my top five picks for habits worth cultivating in 2017.

arrow Read More
An iPhone made in America? Not that simple

As US President Donald Trump pushes hard for goods to be "made in America," how realistic is it to...

arrow Read More
New wave of robots set to deliver the goods

The robots of the future will be coming soon, rolling along at a lumbering pace with those goods you...

Doha Today

Budding scribes hone skills at NU-Q
arrow Read More
Farm produce under single roof

From tomatoes to kale, pumpkins to bitter gourd, lettuce to spinach, 80 different varieties of...

arrow Read More
ISL Qatar’s roof garden project gets award

arrow Read More
PISQ awarded with ECO-Star Trophy

Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) awarded with the ECO-Star Trophy in “E-waste management...

arrow Read More
Girls Creativity Center: Nurturing young talent

Almost 40 students enjoyed ‘Spring Festival’ at Girls Creativity Center, one of the leading...

Entertainment

Have no feelings when my film releases, says SRK
arrow Read More
Villeneuve 'very disappointed' at Amy Adams Oscar snub

Oscar-nominated Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve spoke Saturday of his exasperation at the...

arrow Read More
'La La Land' wins PGA best film ahead of Oscars

Dreamy musical "La La Land" took home best movie at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, putting...

arrow Read More
SRK's Raees, Hrithik's Kaabil witness big hike on second day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans "Raees" and actor Hrithik Roshans "Kaabil" witnessed a big hike...

arrow Read More
Hawke, Rapace to star in 'Stockholm'

Actors Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace have been roped in to star in the upcoming thriller film...

Qatar

arrow Read More
Qatar Emir attends Al Mazain Competition & Marmi Festival 2017

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the conclusion of the Al Mazain competition and the honouring ceremony for the winners of the Marmi...

arrow Read More
Qatar Majority of complaints on exit resolved

About 70 percent of the exit-related complaints from expatriate workers since enforcement of the new residency law were resolved amicably by the Exit...

arrow Read More
Qatar Aspire Zone gears up for NSD events

arrow Read More
Qatar Shop Qatar records sales of over QR9.8m in third week

As Shop Qatar enters its final week, participating outlets have seen brisk business with the sales for the third week reaching more than QR9.8m...

arrow Read More
Qatar Foggy weather forecast today

Meteorology Department has forecast a foggy morning today with poor visibility and scattered clouds, with weak chance of rain at places.

arrow Read More
Qatar Over 7,200 turn out at Color Run

Over 7,200 participants turned out for the third edition of the Color Run, presented by Sahtak Awalan: Your Health First, at the Qatar National...

News

arrow Read More
Middle East Thousands of Moroccans stage anti-government demos

Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat on Sunday for anti-government demonstrations calling for action against corruption and better...

arrow Read More
GCC Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on US flights after...

Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden US travel ban on seven...

arrow Read More
GCC UAE to grant Russian visitors visas on arrival

arrow Read More
Middle East Syrian army says retakes key rebel area near Damascus

The Syrian army said on Sunday that it had recaptured a flashpoint area from rebels near Damascus that supplies water to the capital.

arrow Read More
Europe UK Olympic hero Mo Farah slams 'prejudice' of Trump border...

British athletics legend Mo Farah on Sunday slammed Donald Trump's immigration clampdown, calling it a policy of "ignorance and prejudice" that could...

Business

arrow Read More
Qatar Business Mwani Qatar begins direct service to Shanghai

Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar), in association with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, has announced the launch of the first-ever...

arrow Read More
Qatar Business Qatar to begin 'Executive Opinion Survey' from February

The Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics (MDPS), in collaboration with the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland will...

arrow Read More
Qatar Business Doha Bank bags award in Dubai

Doha Bank was honoured with the ‘Best Commercial Bank Qatar, 2016’ in the ‘Commercial Bank Category’ at the International Finance Magazine...

arrow Read More
World Business Microsoft market cap soars above $500 billion

Microsoft stock hit an all-time high Friday, a day after the company released a quarterly earnings report that showed cloud computing is driving...

arrow Read More
Oil Market South Sudan to double its oil output

South Sudan plans to more than double oil production to 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in fiscal 2017/2018, the finance minister said yesterday,...

Sports

arrow Read More
Cricket Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win against...

Chasing 145 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, England needed eight runs from the last over but the 23-year-old Bumrah bowled with ice in...

arrow Read More
Football Juventus open up four-point gap as Roma flop

Juventus's campaign for a record sixth consecutive Italian title gathered pace Sunday as nearest rivals Roma stumbled.

arrow Read More
Tennis Federer beats Nadal in epic Aussie final to win 18th major

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat in a...

arrow Read More
Golf Wang creates Asian history with Qatar Masters glory

Rising Korean golf star and overnight leader Jeunghun Wang yesterday edged Joakim Lagergren and Jaco Van Zyl in a play-off battle to lift the Qatar...

arrow Read More
Football Real Betis 1 Barcelona 1: Luis Suarez grabs leveller for...

Barcelona's title hopes were dented as they drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Sunday in a game shrouded in controversy after the champions were denied a goal...

arrow Read More
Tennis Federer wins Nadal thriller at Australian Open to clinch...

Federer won a classic, fluctuating encounter 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours 38 minutes to move four major titles ahead of Nadal and Pete...

Life Style

arrow Read More
Food It came from the freezer - and it's easy (Recipe)

Most resolutions fall into two big categories: eating better and saving money. This dish can help you do both in a way that is a luxurious treat...

arrow Read More
Motoring Honda's remade Ridgeline aims beyond traditional pickup...

Honda wanted more than a traditional pickup truck when it remade its Ridgeline model.

arrow Read More
Health 5 habits worth cultivating in 2017

On the nutrition front, these are my top five picks for habits worth cultivating in 2017.

arrow Read More
Tech & Science An iPhone made in America? Not that simple

As US President Donald Trump pushes hard for goods to be "made in America," how realistic is it to expect Apple to stop manufacturing its iconic...

arrow Read More
Tech & Science New wave of robots set to deliver the goods

The robots of the future will be coming soon, rolling along at a lumbering pace with those goods you just ordered. The six-wheeled, knee-high robots...

Doha Today

arrow Read More
Campus Budding scribes hone skills at NU-Q

NU-Q is a journalism and communication school, and one of six American branch campuses operating in Qatar Foundation’s Education City.

arrow Read More
Community Farm produce under single roof

From tomatoes to kale, pumpkins to bitter gourd, lettuce to spinach, 80 different varieties of vegetables are all grown under a single roof in this...

arrow Read More
Campus ISL Qatar’s roof garden project gets award

arrow Read More
Campus PISQ awarded with ECO-Star Trophy

Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) awarded with the ECO-Star Trophy in “E-waste management category” on January 21 for successfully...

arrow Read More
Community Girls Creativity Center: Nurturing young talent

Almost 40 students enjoyed ‘Spring Festival’ at Girls Creativity Center, one of the leading artistic creativity institutions for citizens and...

Entertainment

arrow Read More
Bollywood Have no feelings when my film releases, says SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is getting applauded for his powerful performance in "Raees", says he gets into a "strange numb zone" whenever any of...

arrow Read More
Hollywood Villeneuve 'very disappointed' at Amy Adams Oscar snub

Oscar-nominated Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve spoke Saturday of his exasperation at the Academy overlooking Amy Adams's acclaimed performance in...

arrow Read More
Hollywood 'La La Land' wins PGA best film ahead of Oscars

Dreamy musical "La La Land" took home best movie at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, putting it in the box seat for the much-anticipated Oscars...

arrow Read More
Bollywood SRK's Raees, Hrithik's Kaabil witness big hike on second day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans "Raees" and actor Hrithik Roshans "Kaabil" witnessed a big hike in their box office collections on the second day...

arrow Read More
Hollywood Hawke, Rapace to star in 'Stockholm'

Actors Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace have been roped in to star in the upcoming thriller film "Stockholm".

arrow Read More
World Cinema British actor John Hurt, star of 'The Elephant Man', dead at...

Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died...