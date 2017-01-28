Traders in the famous Souq Al Dira and Souq Asiri in Doha claim to have lost business due to a lack...
Qatar's most decorated sportsperson Nasser Saleh Al Attiah - a world-class rally driver and an ace...
Traders in the famous Souq Al Dira and Souq Asiri in Doha claim to have lost business due to a lack of parking facilities. Shops at Souq Al Dira and...
Doha: Well past 11.50 AM and it’s chilling cold outside.
As Shop Qatar festival nears its conclusion, more events are being held at various venues including outdoor festivities and the Doha Comedy Festival,...
The annual New York Times Art for Tomorrow Conference returns on its third edition next month featuring a diverse mix of arts and culture luminaries...
Al Wahda Arches project in Qatar is progressing at fast pace and is expected to be an iconic landmark when complete. The arches are coming up at the...
Clashes between Ukrainian forces and Moscow-backed rebels left two more dead in a flashpoint town yesterday and four others elsewhere in bloodshed...
A French soldier patrolling at the Louvre museum shot and seriously injured a machete-wielding attacker yesterday, thrusting security and the terror...
Syria's main opposition groups and Turkey on Friday rejected discussing the future administrative make-up of Syria or a new constitution at talks...
Sweden's deputy prime minister, Isabella Lovin, on Friday published a photograph of herself signing a climate bill surrounded by her closest female...
A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never...
Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, who has settled regulatory probes, bolstered controls and cut billions of dollars of unwanted...
Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), and Japanese Chubu Electric Power Company...
Sony on Thursday halved its full-year profit forecast as it was battered by a near $1 billion writedown on its movie unit while a strong yen also dug...
Facebook's profits more than doubled in the final three months of 2016, as the social media platform saw its audience grow and head towards the two...
United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl-Qatar, yesterday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the company’s...
Morocco international Yousef El Arabi scored a hat-trick to help Lekhwiya to a 6-0 win over Al Khor yesterday.
It wasn’t just foul weather conditions and poor visibility that Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah had to contend with to hold an outright lead of 10.4 seconds...
The athletics world is hoping to cash in on the success of cricket's high-octane Twenty20 format with a new team event spearheaded by Usain Bolt which...
New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home Test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a...
Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the...
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, the Middle East’s most successful rally driver of all time, will lead his rivals into the official start of the 2017 QMMF...
His name is fit for a king, and he's being treated like one: Tsar the liger cub, born from an extremely rare lion-tiger romance, is proving a hit for...
Apple Inc. is designing a new chip for future Mac laptops that would take on more of the functionality currently handled by Intel Corp. processors,...
Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup driver intervening,...
From billboards to TV ads to endless notifications, Facebook is furiously promoting its live video feature as it tries to get more users to shoot and...
A wide variety of communities have focused on Donald Trump’s recent Oval Office signing ceremonies, but only one among them has turned close...
Sidra team partnered with Kulluna, a national safety campaign, to offer parents advice and guidance on how to properly use child’s car seat and also...
Texas A&M University at Qatar’s admissions for the fall 2017 semester for freshman will remain open through 1 March 2017.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive QR10,000 for the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS).
Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for their year long project Swachchta Abhiyaan -...
Mani is one of the many humble faces of street vendors in Doha. There are several other newspaper vendors, cobblers, watch makers, vegetable and fruit...
Beyonce is pregnant -- and this time, she's expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z. The pop superstar -- who already has a five-year-old...
Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of "Aquaman" as the mother of the superhero, played by Jason Momoa.
A scrawny millennial with gaunt features and a studious frown, Joshua Wong is the unlikely hero to a generation in Hong Kong, where he led a movement...
New tax breaks have brought a rush of Hollywood productions to France in the last year, with the World War II epic "Dunkirk" among a slew of...
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor says her team has been her backbone through her roller-coaster ride in the Hindi film industry.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a bootlegger-turned-MLA in "Raees", says he would never associate with politics in his life.