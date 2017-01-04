Some 710kg of honey and 55kg of bee wax were sold over at the three-day Honey Festival at the winter...
Mouawad, a privately held Swiss and Emirati fashion accessories company, has launched its ‘Hand in...
Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday overturned a 26-year-old decree that required top bureaucrats to wear a suit and tie, saying they...
Some 710kg of honey and 55kg of bee wax were sold over at the three-day Honey Festival at the winter vegetable market in Al Mazrouah Yard in Umm...
Qatar University research teams have won first and second places in the Real-time Summarisation track at the 25th annual Text Retrieval Conference...
Aster Medical Centre, a division of Aster DM Healthcare, will open its seventh clinic at AI Gharafa next week as part of a major expansion of...
Members of Qatar Chamber met yesterday with Djibouti's Minister of Labour and Administrative Reform Hassan Idriss Samrieh and its Ambassador in Qatar...
Saudi Arabia appointed a new chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) by royal decree on Monday in a management shake-up.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate an international exchange in Gujarat state’s new finance zone, seeking to grab some of India’s...
US fast-food giant McDonald's will sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong business for up to $2.08 billion to a consortium including...
US fast-food giant McDonald's will sell its mainland China and Hong Kong franchise business to a consortium of Citic Group and the Carlyle Group for...
Relegation threatened Muaither and Al Shahaniya shared the points with a 1-1 draw in a scrappy Qatar Stars League encounter yesterday.
Manchester City are set to snatch Ivan Rakitic from Manchester United in a stunning move, reports the Daily Star.
Manchester United launched their FA Cup title defense in full throttle by brushing aside Reading with a 4-0 victory in the third round on Saturday at...
Philippe Coutinho is in line to make his comeback from a seven-week injury lay-off in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg at Southampton,...
England's Eoin Morgan insisted Monday he had no regrets over his controversial decision to skip last year's tour of Bangladesh, ahead of his return to...
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona on Monday backed controversial plans to expand the World Cup to 48 teams, a day before world football's...
According to Torino’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, the Italian side rejected a £56 million bid from Arsenal for their star forward Andrea...
Ana Obarrio de Pereyra Iraola's dream of becoming a tennis star was put on hold in 1949 when her husband stopped her playing.
At 4:00 am the kettles crackle on a charcoal stove as regulars crowd inside an ancient Chinese temple turned teahouse, a relic in a country being...
An inescapable feature of modern life, the instantly recognisable motifs of mobile phone applications inspired British designer Jonathan Anderson's...
Putting her backpack down, she climbed over the fence and jumped into the rushing waters of the Danube below: the 16 year-old girl was the 29th...
Children of women who take heartburn medicine during pregnancy are a third more likely to develop asthma, according to a study published Monday.
In a new book, Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) Professor Karl Widerquist explores the ways that contemporary political philosophers have spread...
The winter sports organised by the community reach out office of the Ministry of Interior in association with Barwa concluded at Al Khor Barwa...
Keralite Engineers Forum (KEF) retained the Engineer’s Forum Annual Cricket Tournament trophy, EF BECON CUP in 2016, which featured 16 Alumni teams...
The Annual Sports Meet of Rajagiri Public School, Doha was held on December 22 at 8.30am at Rajagiri grounds.
An Indian Sports Centre (ISC) aimed at building a common platform for various sporting activities within the Indian community is set to be launched...
Indian movie star Aamir Khan's latest blockbuster "Dangal" has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, smashing his own record, trade...
Popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was joined by Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on stage of the 74th Golden Globe Awards to present the...
Whimsical modern-day musical "La La Land" pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention Sunday as it swept the board at the Golden Globes, the...
Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep berated President-elect Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award at...
New television series were the big winners at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, with hip hop comedy "Atlanta" and British royal drama "The Crown"...
Actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck says he would not encourage his and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner‘s children to jump into acting.