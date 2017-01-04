Please wait, loading...

News

Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code
Over 700kg of honey sold at three-day festival

Some 710kg of honey and 55kg of bee wax were sold over at the three-day Honey Festival at the winter...

Qatar University research teams win first and second places at TREC 2016

Qatar University research teams have won first and second places in the Real-time Summarisation...

Mouawad launches 'Hand in Hand’ initiative with Qatar Charity

Mouawad, a privately held Swiss and Emirati fashion accessories company, has launched its ‘Hand in...

Aster to open seventh clinic at AI Gharafa

Aster Medical Centre, a division of Aster DM Healthcare, will open its seventh clinic at AI Gharafa...

Business

Saudia Airlines appoints new chairman in management shake-up
Indian PM to open 16-storey Gujarat bourse to rival Singapore, Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate an international exchange in Gujarat state’s new...

McDonald's sells China operations for $2.08 bn

US fast-food giant McDonald's will sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong business for...

McDonald's sells China operations for $2.08 bn

US fast-food giant McDonald's will sell its mainland China and Hong Kong franchise business to a...

Muaither, Al Shahaniya share points

Relegation threatened Muaither and Al Shahaniya shared the points with a 1-1 draw in a scrappy Qatar...

Sports

Ivan Rakitic: Barcelona star wanted by Manchester City
Jose Mourinho: Why the Special One has finally got it right at Manchester United

Manchester United launched their FA Cup title defense in full throttle by brushing aside Reading...

The Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho set for Liverpool return

Philippe Coutinho is in line to make his comeback from a seven-week injury lay-off in Wednesday's...

'No regrets' for England's Eoin Morgan as he resumes captaincy

England's Eoin Morgan insisted Monday he had no regrets over his controversial decision to skip last...

Maradona backs 48-team World Cup ahead of FIFA meet

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona on Monday backed controversial plans to expand the World...

Life Style

Argentine grandmother revives tennis dream at 83
Cup of nostalgia at timeless Chinese teahouse

At 4:00 am the kettles crackle on a charcoal stove as regulars crowd inside an ancient Chinese...

Smartphone style hits London catwalk at JW Anderson show

An inescapable feature of modern life, the instantly recognisable motifs of mobile phone...

The Danube fisherman hauling suicide jumpers to safety

Putting her backpack down, she climbed over the fence and jumped into the rushing waters of the...

Study links antacids in pregnancy to asthma in kids

Children of women who take heartburn medicine during pregnancy are a third more likely to develop...

Doha Today

GU-Q professor explores myths of prehistory in book
Airmaster wins volleyball competition

The winter sports organised by the community reach out office of the Ministry of Interior in...

KEF retain Engineer’s Forum cricket trophy

Keralite Engineers Forum (KEF) retained the Engineer’s Forum Annual Cricket Tournament trophy, EF...

Rajagiri Public School holds sports meet

The Annual Sports Meet of Rajagiri Public School, Doha was held on December 22 at 8.30am at Rajagiri...

Indian Sports Centre to be launched soon

An Indian Sports Centre (ISC) aimed at building a common platform for various sporting activities...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan does it again; 'Dangal' sets new boxoffice record
Priyanka joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan onstage at Golden Globes

Popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was joined by Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on stage...

'La La Land' waltzes off with big win at Golden Globes

Whimsical modern-day musical "La La Land" pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention Sunday as...

Screen legend Streep takes on Trump at Golden Globes

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep berated President-elect Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric...

New shows "The Crown," "Atlanta" anointed by TV Golden Globes

New television series were the big winners at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, with hip hop comedy...

News

Business

arrow Read More
Sports

Life Style

Doha Today

Entertainment

