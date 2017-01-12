Passengers number at Hamad International Airport has increased by 15.1% in December 2016 as compared...
The eight individuals who own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in technology. Most are...
The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, from Bill Gates...
Passengers number at Hamad International Airport has increased by 15.1% in December 2016 as compared with the same month last year.
Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on the international community to compel Israel to implement the international...
Lauding Qatar’s initiative of hosting a meeting on UN Security Council’s reforms, Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the...
French lensmaker Essilor has agreed to buy Italy's Luxottica, maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, in a bid to create a new global giant in the sector, the...
Msheireb Properties and Al Meera Consumer Goods Company signed a partnership that will bring the country’s leading retail brand to Msheireb Downtown...
The much anticipated new generation Porsche Panamera, a sports car and luxury saloon in one, was unveiled at the Qatar showroom yesterday.
Vodafone Qatar in partnership with Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC) announced the launch of their partnership in providing Fleet Management...
A delegation representing cultural organisations, startups, and the official foreign investment agency for the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area is in Doha.
The answer lies somewhere in between for both Manchester United and Liverpool after the latest edition of the M62 derby at Old Trafford.
According to reports, Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have rejected a major offer from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian for Colombian star Radamel Falcao.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is confident that a first defeat in nine months which ended the club's record 40-game unbeaten run in all...
This weekend saw all of the leaders in European leagues stumble, except for Chelsea who managed to beat title holders Leicester 3-0.
Fiorentina's performance in the 2-1 win over Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday offered their fans a tantalising glimpse of what they are capable of...
World number one Angelique Kerber battled past Lesia Tsurenko to get her first Grand Slam title defence off to a stuttering start at the Australian...
As Iraqi forces fight to retake the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State, an artist in nearby Erbil is chiseling at clay in a tiny, unheated...
Synecdoche, a modern take on portraiture, explores the meaning of individual and collective portraiture, as well as issues of race, representation and...
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus has announced that it will host its final show in May, ending "The Greatest Show on Earth" after 146 years.
Two days before Christmas, Luis Gonzalez received a little Chinese modem from Cuba's state-owned telecommunications company.
On a wintry afternoon, tourists huddle around their guide outside Vienna's central train station. But instead of exploring glitzy palaces, Barbara...
How Women Work (HWW) conducted second seminar under ‘Hippocrates Success and Wellness Program’ which was hosted by Evridiki Iliaki, a Certified...
Students of Pakistan International School Qatar went on a educational field trip to the Mahaseel Festival at Katara.
The importance of educational and technical workshops in academic institutions can’t be denied at all. They no doubt are organised to transmit...
Mathematicians from around the world gathered at Texas A&M University at Qatar on January 8 & 9, for the international workshop, “Analysis and...
Leading Indian quiz-master and media producer Siddharth Basu says that parents need to encourage curiosity in children to help them discover the world...
Singer Taylor Swift wants her $25 million-worth Beverly Hills home declared as a landmark.
Reese Witherspoon, fed up with Hollywood gender bias, is calling for an end to the practice of handing excellent actresses only "thankless roles."
An upstate New York coffeehouse where Bob Dylan played some of his earliest shows is back in business after a $2 million renovation.
"Ok Jaanu" is smart, slick heartwarming and utterly endearing as Shaad, from material moulded in Mani's imagination, forges out an urban love story...
During an interview, Hollywood star Vin Diesel who is on his maiden India trip said that Deepika's "boyfriend" Ranveer paid him a sweet compliment.
Film star Johnny Depp’s tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard was finalized on Friday, ending the couple’s marriage after months of highly...