With his Sherlock Holmes-style penchant for using multiple disguises to help crack his cases,...
Light rains were reported from various parts of Qatar. There is an increased chance of rain especially on Sunday, according to the weather bureau.
The criminal court sentenced a man in his twenties to three years in jail for harassing and threatening a woman through a messaging application.
Parents in Qatar are more concerned now when it comes to child safety online as children get increasingly connected with the digital world, according...
State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi...
With intensified inspections by the authorities, beauty salons across the country have become more cautious about the quality of products and...
The country has burst into a festive spirit as some of the prime tourist destinations in the country unwrapped their annual recreational extravaganza....
Large crowds of women, many wearing bright pink knit hats, poured into downtown Washington by bus, train and car on Saturday for a march in opposition...
French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen on Saturday told a European gathering of rightwing populists in Germany that a string of high-stakes...
Two suspects blew themselves up on Saturday during a firefight with security forces in the Red Sea city of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia, officials...
A coach carrying Hungarian teenagers home from a school trip crashed and burst into flames on a motorway in northern Italy, killing 16 people,...
President Donald Trump on Friday revealed his plan to create 25 million new jobs in the next decade and return the American economy to 4 percent...
Apple sued its chip supplier, Qualcomm, for $1 billion Friday, alleging the firm demanded royalties for its technology.
China’s economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping (pictured) said Swiss executives...
Japan is threatening to take India to the WTO over restrictions that nearly halved its steel exports to the South Asian nation over the past year, a...
PSV Eindhoven will take on Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in the opening match of the Al Kass International Cup 2017 which kicks off at Aspire Zone in...
The world's biggest multinationals have been put on notice to start paying their fair share of tax -- or risk accelerating the rise in populism that...
Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw at Stoke on Saturday, saying...
Jurgen Klopp slammed Liverpool's careless defending as his side's Premier League title challenge suffered a damaging blow in a shock 3-2 home defeat...
In official news, Steven Gerrard has returned to Liverpool to sign on as a full-time coach at their academy.
Manchester United were for the second time this season forced to share the spoils with Liverpool: the game ending in a one-all draw this time round at...
According to reports, Manchester United are plotting a staggering bid for AS Monaco’s Bernardo Silva.
Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with dramatic effect late on day two of the second Test against New Zealand claiming three quick wickets to leave...
You will no longer miss the tweets from your best friend as Twitter is testing a new feature that highlights tweets from a select, single person it...
These stuffed peppers have a homey, old-world appeal but with a healthful update that makes them an even better fit on today's table.
“First Lady” apple pies in the Kruhek bakery in Melania Trump’s hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia are selling like hot cakes.
Irrawaddy dolphins can be found in rivers, lakes and seas across southern Asia, from the northwest Bay of Bengal, in India, to the south of Indonesia.
Imagine you're behind the wheel when your brakes fail. As you speed toward a crowded crosswalk, you're confronted with an impossible choice: veer...
Birla Public school in a solemn function organised on the main campus brought to light the biennial edition of the school magazine.
Maja Kinnemark from VCUQatar tells how the innovative design ideas crafted by university’s Interior Design Department are improving housing...
TNG School shifts from passive teaching methods to effective learning environment.
Red Apple Events and Media organised ‘Mega Musical Journey’, in which one of the biggest stars of Indian music industry Shreya Ghoshal performed...
Raging Tiger in association with QBiz will be organising the musical show at Asian Town Amphitheatre on February 24.
An event organised by artist Anjana Kuthiala celebrated the various aspects of the Bollywood badshah and the journey of an actor who after so many...
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks a new instalment in the "Don" franchise is possible, but says filmmaker Farhan Akhtar does not have a story...
South Korean pop icon Rain announced his engagement to top actress Kim Tae-Hee in a handwritten letter to fans Tuesday -- but said their wedding would...
Singer Taylor Swift wants her $25 million-worth Beverly Hills home declared as a landmark.
Reese Witherspoon, fed up with Hollywood gender bias, is calling for an end to the practice of handing excellent actresses only "thankless roles."
An upstate New York coffeehouse where Bob Dylan played some of his earliest shows is back in business after a $2 million renovation.