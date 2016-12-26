The year 2016 saw major milestones for Qatar, under the leadership of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin...
On the legislation side, the most important development in 2016 was the enactment of Law No. 21 of...
As 2016 draws to a close, many are bidding a weary adieu to a year of political surprises, prolonged...
Several expatriates have started preparations to procure a licence to set up a business at home,...
Qatar created waves in global finance and business world in 2016. The country hit the...
China has recovered 2.3 billion yuan ($331.27 million) in losses from graft in the first 11 months...
U.S. stocks slumped on the last trading day of the year on Friday, led down by Apple and other big...
State-run Saudi Aramco has set its January contract price for propane at $435 a tonne, up from...
Germany's Angelique Kerber said Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world's top-ranked...
World No.1 Andy Murray of Great Britain will take on Jérémy Chardy of France while defending...
Jordan’s Ibrahim Hani Bisharat astride his reliable mare, Brown Sugar, clocked 39.94 seconds to...
Aspire-owned Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa secured a hard-fought 4-1 win over Al Sailiyah SC in a...
The 2017 Golf Alltrack TSI is a good start for Volkswagen to get back into the business of selling...
Just an hour's drive from San Francisco, Stinson Beach feels like another world. It has a vibe of...
A blind man has successfully traveled around Austin, Texas - unaccompanied - in a car without a...
The e-commerce giant Amazon is considering flying warehouses called "airborne fulfilment centre...
Arabic music sensations, Majid Al Muhandes (pictured) and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform live at the...
A number of excellent crafts and paintings made by prison inmates were displayed yesterday at the...
Red Apple Events and Media will present a mega musical journey on January 13 at Ali Bin Hamad Al...
Blue Salon hosted the launch of Widian by AJ Arabia, UAE perfume house’s, latest collection...
According to genealogy website Ancestry.com, Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to author Sir...
Ex-Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance were...
Actress Lindsay Lohan is eager to make a sequel of her 2004 comedy film "Mean Girls".
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who welcomed his daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput earlier this year, on...
The Ministry of Public Health granted final approval to some 198 new health facilities last year. Added to this, preliminary approval was granted to...
The year 2016 saw major milestones for Qatar, under the leadership of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in all areas ranging from domestic...
On the legislation side, the most important development in 2016 was the enactment of Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry, exit and residency of...
As 2016 draws to a close, many are bidding a weary adieu to a year of political surprises, prolonged conflicts, refugees and deaths of some famous...
Several expatriates have started preparations to procure a licence to set up a business at home, following the recent decision of the Ministry of...
Manufacturing activity in China slowed slightly in December, official figures showed Sunday, as the world's second largest economy stabilises.
Qatar created waves in global finance and business world in 2016. The country hit the international media headlines when Russian state holding...
China has recovered 2.3 billion yuan ($331.27 million) in losses from graft in the first 11 months of this year from across more than 70 different...
U.S. stocks slumped on the last trading day of the year on Friday, led down by Apple and other big tech stocks, but major indexes still posted solid...
State-run Saudi Aramco has set its January contract price for propane at $435 a tonne, up from $380 in December, the company said in a statement on...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged his team face a battle just to secure a top-four Premier League finish following their 1-0 defeat...
Germany's Angelique Kerber said Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world's top-ranked tennis player as she prepares to get her 2017...
World No.1 Andy Murray of Great Britain will take on Jérémy Chardy of France while defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia face Jan-Lennard...
Jordan’s Ibrahim Hani Bisharat astride his reliable mare, Brown Sugar, clocked 39.94 seconds to win the Art. 276.2.1, 2.3 – 145 event and carry...
Aspire-owned Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa secured a hard-fought 4-1 win over Al Sailiyah SC in a friendly game played at Aspire Academy on Friday....
An injury to influential striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be disastrous for Manchester United, according to manager Jose Mourinho, who is willing to...
The 2017 Golf Alltrack TSI is a good start for Volkswagen to get back into the business of selling vehicles people trust and love. The Volkswagen Golf...
Just an hour's drive from San Francisco, Stinson Beach feels like another world. It has a vibe of remote California and evokes an alternate reality...
A blind man has successfully traveled around Austin, Texas - unaccompanied - in a car without a steering wheel or floor pedals, Google announced on...
The e-commerce giant Amazon is considering flying warehouses called "airborne fulfilment centre (AFC)", utilising drones for item delivery, according...
Middle East Chandrika commemorated its fifth year in Qatar by releasing its annual cultural magazine which showcased prominent Arabic writers’...
Arabic music sensations, Majid Al Muhandes (pictured) and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform live at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) theatre...
A number of excellent crafts and paintings made by prison inmates were displayed yesterday at the Gulf Mall on the occasion of the 5th Gulf Inmates...
Red Apple Events and Media will present a mega musical journey on January 13 at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena. The fist one in the series will feature...
Blue Salon hosted the launch of Widian by AJ Arabia, UAE perfume house’s, latest collection launch. The latest collection, Gold Collection, draws...
Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.
According to genealogy website Ancestry.com, Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who created the brilliant but...
Ex-Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance were among the public figures to receive Britain's...
Actress Lindsay Lohan is eager to make a sequel of her 2004 comedy film "Mean Girls".
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who welcomed his daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput earlier this year, on Saturday shared the first photograph of Misha via...
The makers of "Rangoon" will be giving a sneak peek into the story of the war drama starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor by...