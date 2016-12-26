Please wait, loading...

News

Ministry approval for 198 new health facilities
arrow Read More
An eventful year for the country

The year 2016 saw major milestones for Qatar, under the leadership of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin...

arrow Read More
Milestones for Qatar in 2016

On the legislation side, the most important development in 2016 was the enactment of Law No. 21 of...

arrow Read More
Revelers to honor late celebrities in 2016 'era of chaos'

As 2016 draws to a close, many are bidding a weary adieu to a year of political surprises, prolonged...

arrow Read More
Expats prepare to set up household businesses

Several expatriates have started preparations to procure a licence to set up a business at home,...

Business

China manufacturing growth slows
arrow Read More
Qatar made a buzz in finance & business world in 2016

Qatar created waves in global finance and business world in 2016. The country hit the...

arrow Read More
China says "Sky Net" campaign recovers $331 mln in corruption losses

China has recovered 2.3 billion yuan ($331.27 million) in losses from graft in the first 11 months...

arrow Read More
US STOCKS-Wall St ends solid 2016 on dour note

U.S. stocks slumped on the last trading day of the year on Friday, led down by Apple and other big...

arrow Read More
Saudi Aramco sets January propane price at $435 per tonne

State-run Saudi Aramco has set its January contract price for propane at $435 a tonne, up from...

Sports

Pep Guardiola primes Manchester City for top-four scrap
arrow Read More
Angelique Kerber enjoying the pressure of being number one

Germany's Angelique Kerber said Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world's top-ranked...

arrow Read More
Murray, Djokovic set for season opener

World No.1 Andy Murray of Great Britain will take on Jérémy Chardy of France while defending...

arrow Read More
Bisharat and Brown Sugar taste sweet win in Doha

Jordan’s Ibrahim Hani Bisharat astride his reliable mare, Brown Sugar, clocked 39.94 seconds to...

arrow Read More
Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa beat Al Sailiyah in friendly

Aspire-owned Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa secured a hard-fought 4-1 win over Al Sailiyah SC in a...

Life Style

Italy's philosopher tycoon shapes landscape of his legacy
arrow Read More
Volkswagen Golf: A wagon that will help VW set things right

The 2017 Golf Alltrack TSI is a good start for Volkswagen to get back into the business of selling...

arrow Read More
Stinson Beach's chill is in the attitude, not the air

Just an hour's drive from San Francisco, Stinson Beach feels like another world. It has a vibe of...

arrow Read More
Blind man sets out alone in Google's driverless car

A blind man has successfully traveled around Austin, Texas - unaccompanied - in a car without a...

arrow Read More
Amazon considering flying warehouses for item delivery

The e-commerce giant Amazon is considering flying warehouses called "airborne fulfilment centre...

Doha Today

Magazine launch
arrow Read More
Arabic music sensations Majid Al Muhandes and Hussain Al Jassmi to perform in Doha next month

Arabic music sensations, Majid Al Muhandes (pictured) and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform live at the...

arrow Read More
Crafts and paintings by prisoners on display at the Gulf Mall

A number of excellent crafts and paintings made by prison inmates were displayed yesterday at the...

arrow Read More
Shreya Ghoshal musical night on January 13

Red Apple Events and Media will present a mega musical journey on January 13 at Ali Bin Hamad Al...

arrow Read More
Widian by AJ Arabia launches latest collection at Blue Salon

Blue Salon hosted the launch of Widian by AJ Arabia, UAE perfume house’s, latest collection...

Entertainment

Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing
arrow Read More
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sherlock Holmes is match made in history

According to genealogy website Ancestry.com, Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to author Sir...

arrow Read More
Victoria Beckham, Mark Rylance receive UK honours

Ex-Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance were...

arrow Read More
Lindsay Lohan trying to make 'Mean Girls' sequel happen

Actress Lindsay Lohan is eager to make a sequel of her 2004 comedy film "Mean Girls".

arrow Read More
Shahid Kapoor shares first image of daughter Misha

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who welcomed his daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput earlier this year, on...

Previous Next

News

arrow Read More
Qatar Ministry approval for 198 new health facilities

The Ministry of Public Health granted final approval to some 198 new health facilities last year. Added to this, preliminary approval was granted to...

arrow Read More
Qatar An eventful year for the country

The year 2016 saw major milestones for Qatar, under the leadership of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in all areas ranging from domestic...

arrow Read More
Qatar Milestones for Qatar in 2016

On the legislation side, the most important development in 2016 was the enactment of Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry, exit and residency of...

arrow Read More
Qatar Revelers to honor late celebrities in 2016 'era of chaos'

As 2016 draws to a close, many are bidding a weary adieu to a year of political surprises, prolonged conflicts, refugees and deaths of some famous...

arrow Read More
Qatar Expats prepare to set up household businesses

Several expatriates have started preparations to procure a licence to set up a business at home, following the recent decision of the Ministry of...

Business

arrow Read More
World Business China manufacturing growth slows

Manufacturing activity in China slowed slightly in December, official figures showed Sunday, as the world's second largest economy stabilises.

arrow Read More
Qatar Business Qatar made a buzz in finance & business world in 2016

Qatar created waves in global finance and business world in 2016. The country hit the international media headlines when Russian state holding...

arrow Read More
World Business China says "Sky Net" campaign recovers $331 mln in...

China has recovered 2.3 billion yuan ($331.27 million) in losses from graft in the first 11 months of this year from across more than 70 different...

arrow Read More
Stock Market US STOCKS-Wall St ends solid 2016 on dour note

U.S. stocks slumped on the last trading day of the year on Friday, led down by Apple and other big tech stocks, but major indexes still posted solid...

arrow Read More
GCC Business Saudi Aramco sets January propane price at $435 per tonne

State-run Saudi Aramco has set its January contract price for propane at $435 a tonne, up from $380 in December, the company said in a statement on...

Sports

arrow Read More
Football Pep Guardiola primes Manchester City for top-four scrap

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged his team face a battle just to secure a top-four Premier League finish following their 1-0 defeat...

arrow Read More
Tennis Angelique Kerber enjoying the pressure of being number one

Germany's Angelique Kerber said Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world's top-ranked tennis player as she prepares to get her 2017...

arrow Read More
Qatar Sport Murray, Djokovic set for season opener

World No.1 Andy Murray of Great Britain will take on Jérémy Chardy of France while defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia face Jan-Lennard...

arrow Read More
Qatar Sport Bisharat and Brown Sugar taste sweet win in Doha

Jordan’s Ibrahim Hani Bisharat astride his reliable mare, Brown Sugar, clocked 39.94 seconds to win the Art. 276.2.1, 2.3 – 145 event and carry...

arrow Read More
Qatar Sport Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa beat Al Sailiyah in friendly

Aspire-owned Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa secured a hard-fought 4-1 win over Al Sailiyah SC in a friendly game played at Aspire Academy on Friday....

arrow Read More
Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury would be a 'disaster' for...

An injury to influential striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be disastrous for Manchester United, according to manager Jose Mourinho, who is willing to...

Life Style

arrow Read More
Culture Italy's philosopher tycoon shapes landscape of his legacy

arrow Read More
Motoring Volkswagen Golf: A wagon that will help VW set things right

The 2017 Golf Alltrack TSI is a good start for Volkswagen to get back into the business of selling vehicles people trust and love. The Volkswagen Golf...

arrow Read More
Travel Stinson Beach's chill is in the attitude, not the air

Just an hour's drive from San Francisco, Stinson Beach feels like another world. It has a vibe of remote California and evokes an alternate reality...

arrow Read More
Tech & Science Blind man sets out alone in Google's driverless car

A blind man has successfully traveled around Austin, Texas - unaccompanied - in a car without a steering wheel or floor pedals, Google announced on...

arrow Read More
Tech & Science Amazon considering flying warehouses for item delivery

The e-commerce giant Amazon is considering flying warehouses called "airborne fulfilment centre (AFC)", utilising drones for item delivery, according...

Doha Today

arrow Read More
Community Magazine launch

Middle East Chandrika commemorated its fifth year in Qatar by releasing its annual cultural magazine which showcased prominent Arabic writers’...

arrow Read More
Community Arabic music sensations Majid Al Muhandes and Hussain Al...

Arabic music sensations, Majid Al Muhandes (pictured) and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform live at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) theatre...

arrow Read More
Community Crafts and paintings by prisoners on display at the Gulf...

A number of excellent crafts and paintings made by prison inmates were displayed yesterday at the Gulf Mall on the occasion of the 5th Gulf Inmates...

arrow Read More
Souq Shreya Ghoshal musical night on January 13

Red Apple Events and Media will present a mega musical journey on January 13 at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena. The fist one in the series will feature...

arrow Read More
Souq Widian by AJ Arabia launches latest collection at Blue Salon

Blue Salon hosted the launch of Widian by AJ Arabia, UAE perfume house’s, latest collection launch. The latest collection, Gold Collection, draws...

Entertainment

arrow Read More
Music Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing

Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

arrow Read More
Hollywood Benedict Cumberbatch and Sherlock Holmes is match made in...

According to genealogy website Ancestry.com, Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who created the brilliant but...

arrow Read More
Hollywood Victoria Beckham, Mark Rylance receive UK honours

Ex-Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance were among the public figures to receive Britain's...

arrow Read More
Hollywood Lindsay Lohan trying to make 'Mean Girls' sequel happen

Actress Lindsay Lohan is eager to make a sequel of her 2004 comedy film "Mean Girls".

arrow Read More
Bollywood Shahid Kapoor shares first image of daughter Misha

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who welcomed his daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput earlier this year, on Saturday shared the first photograph of Misha via...

arrow Read More
Bollywood 'Rangoon' trailer to be out on January 6 next year

The makers of "Rangoon" will be giving a sneak peek into the story of the war drama starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor by...